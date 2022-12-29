Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,427 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.9% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

NYSE:UPS opened at $173.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.80 and its 200-day moving average is $181.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $150.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

