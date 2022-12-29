Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 76 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.38.

NYSE GS opened at $340.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $360.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.