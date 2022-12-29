Papp L Roy & Associates Acquires 3,524 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.9% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Stryker were worth $12,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $131,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 32.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after acquiring an additional 24,099 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 53.0% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.2% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 12.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stryker Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $241.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.38 and its 200 day moving average is $216.36.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

