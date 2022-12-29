Papp L Roy & Associates Has $2.30 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,349 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Adobe were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,080 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Edward Jones downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

Adobe stock opened at $328.33 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $578.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.62.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

