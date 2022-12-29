Papp L Roy & Associates Has $8.50 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 1.3% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $253.12 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

