Papp L Roy & Associates Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $160.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.03.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,587 shares of company stock worth $5,420,127. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

