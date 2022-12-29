Papp L Roy & Associates Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,844 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 5.5% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 191.4% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 60.0% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,321 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.60 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

