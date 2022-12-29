Papp L Roy & Associates Purchases 1,705 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,755 shares of company stock worth $178,180,584 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.43.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $365.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $347.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

