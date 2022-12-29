Papp L Roy & Associates Purchases 21,040 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,040 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in YETI were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 18.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in YETI by 4.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in YETI by 9.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in YETI by 348.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of YETI to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of YETI to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of YETI opened at $39.81 on Thursday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $83.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average of $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

