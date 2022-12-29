Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 1,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Papp L Roy & Associates trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,152 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Intel were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after buying an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

