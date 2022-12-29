Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 200 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Papp L Roy & Associates trimmed its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,570 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,804,000 after acquiring an additional 574,133 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,006 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,242,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $87.06 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.46.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.96.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

