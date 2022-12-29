Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 227.7% from the November 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Paramount Gold Nevada Stock Down 2.9 %

Paramount Gold Nevada stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. 186,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,921. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $17.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Paramount Gold Nevada alerts:

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Gold Nevada will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Gold Nevada

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the first quarter worth $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 218.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 97,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 52.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 36,074 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from $2.75 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.