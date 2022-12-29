Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 227.7% from the November 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Paramount Gold Nevada stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. 186,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,921. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $17.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.63.
Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Gold Nevada will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from $2.75 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th.
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.
