Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (PBHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on February 10th

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance

Pathfinder Bancorp stock opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.18%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.82% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

