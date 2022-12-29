Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Rating) were up 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 8,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 114,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
Patriot One Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36.
About Patriot One Technologies
Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot and Xtract segments. The Patriot segment develops and commercializes a platform of artificial intelligence (AI) powered threat detection technologies.
