Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires 10,257 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 173.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 172.5% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,509.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,515. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.1 %

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Nasdaq stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $61.37. 1,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,299. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.42. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $70.55.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

