Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,590 onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 26.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,815 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 48.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,914 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 116.4% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,667,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

onsemi Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of onsemi to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of onsemi in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

ON opened at $61.63 on Thursday. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $77.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.29.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

