Patton Fund Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Patton Fund Management Inc. reduced its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger comprises about 1.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 273,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,236,000 after buying an additional 168,190 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,353,000 after purchasing an additional 140,892 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 88.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,990,000 after purchasing an additional 128,948 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 140.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 207,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,335,000 after purchasing an additional 120,993 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:GWW opened at $561.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $612.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $578.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Atlantic Securities lowered W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.29.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

