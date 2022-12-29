Patton Fund Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,972,000 after buying an additional 14,337,952 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,058,074,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,219,000 after buying an additional 3,999,744 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $339,328,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $300,412,000.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $109.93 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

