Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Patton Fund Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of AON by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535,747 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of AON by 8,264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after buying an additional 3,719,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,008,000 after buying an additional 1,172,671 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,744,000 after buying an additional 260,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth $56,558,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Citigroup started coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.00.

AON Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AON traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $301.65. 499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,277. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.52. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

