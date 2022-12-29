Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,652,000 after acquiring an additional 553,782 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 66.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,816 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,090,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,431,000 after acquiring an additional 120,277 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,867,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,058,000 after acquiring an additional 101,483 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,489,273 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $121.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.66 and a 200-day moving average of $116.62. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $146.30. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.26.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

