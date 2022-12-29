Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $638,000 Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 21.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.29. 6,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272,803. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.11. The firm has a market cap of $91.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

