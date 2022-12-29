Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $2.16 Million in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000. Albemarle makes up 0.9% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Albemarle by 92.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 122.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.33.

In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,670 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $221.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.59 and its 200-day moving average is $256.21.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

