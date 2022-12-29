Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 3,702 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Patton Fund Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 4.9% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 47,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 79,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $171.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $227.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

