Patton Fund Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,396 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,287,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,311 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,899,000 after acquiring an additional 165,624 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,938,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $554,683,000 after buying an additional 264,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Oracle Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $81.07 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.97. The company has a market capitalization of $218.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.