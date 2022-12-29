Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Trimmed by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Paychex by 10.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Paychex by 2.9% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Paychex by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Paychex by 18.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Paychex by 3.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paychex Stock Up 1.5 %

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,257 shares of company stock worth $1,641,657. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,863. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.63 and its 200-day moving average is $120.17. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

