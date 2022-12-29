PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.75. The company had a trading volume of 99,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,933,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $196.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day moving average is $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

