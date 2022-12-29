Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Has $28.39 Million Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,619 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Shell makes up 5.7% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $28,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.91. 17,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,486,641. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $204.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average is $53.20.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.32) to GBX 2,987 ($36.05) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.52) to GBX 2,922 ($35.26) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.00) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.