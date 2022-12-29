Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,288 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands makes up about 2.5% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $12,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Worm Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,308.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded up $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $47.52. The company had a trading volume of 69,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,673. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $49.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.