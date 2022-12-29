Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Shares Up 2.2%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) shares rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.75 and last traded at $21.75. Approximately 586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 11,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

PEGRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,070 ($12.91) to GBX 1,050 ($12.67) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.69) to GBX 1,060 ($12.79) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 950 ($11.47) to GBX 890 ($10.74) in a report on Monday, October 10th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

