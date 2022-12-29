Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Up 2,200.0% in December

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pershing Square Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSHZF opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20. Pershing Square has a 12 month low of $27.99 and a 12 month high of $41.40.

Pershing Square Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

