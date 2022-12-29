Persistence (XPRT) Price Tops $0.52 on Top Exchanges

Persistence (XPRT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Persistence token can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00003122 BTC on popular exchanges. Persistence has a total market cap of $73.47 million and $288,428.63 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Persistence has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002178 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $865.56 or 0.05201278 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.94 or 0.00498408 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,914.33 or 0.29530916 BTC.
About Persistence
Persistence launched on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 159,682,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,382,700 tokens. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. Persistence’s official message board is medium.com/persistence-blog.
Persistence Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
