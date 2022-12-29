Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Short Interest Update

Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,000 shares, a growth of 630.7% from the November 30th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,948,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Pervasip Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PVSP traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 8,838,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,014,464. Pervasip has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
Pervasip Company Profile
