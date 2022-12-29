Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Stock Price Down 2%

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) shares traded down 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.63. 627,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 30,999,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBR. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.54 billion. Analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 224,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 71,475 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 43,955 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,837 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. 12.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

