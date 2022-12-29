Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $100.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $156.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.38.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PM shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

