Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Gap Up to $41.64

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.64, but opened at $43.23. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $42.87, with a volume of 318 shares changing hands.

PLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, September 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.63.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 6,164 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $350,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,508.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $350,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,508.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $458,775.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,432.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 38.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,587,313 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $57,794,000 after purchasing an additional 438,112 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 810,916 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 421,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 162,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,060 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 29.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,833 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after buying an additional 70,637 shares during the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

