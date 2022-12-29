Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the November 30th total of 6,050,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Playtika from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $323,590,802.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,260,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,742,345.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Playtika news, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $130,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $323,590,802.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,260,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,742,345.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Playtika by 2.5% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,724,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,139,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its position in Playtika by 0.9% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,540,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,362,000 after purchasing an additional 48,943 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Playtika by 273.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,243 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 1,250.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,037,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after buying an additional 2,812,246 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the second quarter valued at $31,155,000.

Playtika stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.41. Playtika has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $21.45.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 130.35% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

