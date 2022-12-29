Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) were up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 1,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,033,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK ( NASDAQ:PSNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $435.45 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Further Reading

