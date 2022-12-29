Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO) Short Interest Update

Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 181.3% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Pono Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ PONO traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,303. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19. Pono Capital has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pono Capital by 4,175.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pono Capital in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Pono Capital in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pono Capital in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Pono Capital in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pono Capital

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.

