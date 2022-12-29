Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Update

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the November 30th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 923,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,409. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. Porsche Automobil has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $11.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Porsche Automobil from €130.00 ($138.30) to €134.00 ($142.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Porsche Automobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

