Premia (PREMIA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $101.66 Million

Premia (PREMIA) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. Premia has a market capitalization of $101.66 million and $60,248.73 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Premia token can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00003778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Premia has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Premia Profile

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. The official website for Premia is premia.finance.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

