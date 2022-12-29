Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Trading Down 1%

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.59. Approximately 428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Premier Foods Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

