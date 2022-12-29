Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Up 333.3% in December

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Principal Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSET traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.02. 588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,077. Principal Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16.

Principal Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Quality ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSET. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Principal Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $1,210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 24,314 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 99,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 18,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $544,000.

