Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Up 333.3% in December

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Principal Quality ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PSET traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.02. 588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,077. Principal Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16.
Principal Quality ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Quality ETF
