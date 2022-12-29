Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Update

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the November 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSE:PGZ remained flat at $10.34 during midday trading on Wednesday. 22,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,133. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.19%.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
