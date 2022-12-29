Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Update

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the November 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PGZ remained flat at $10.34 during midday trading on Wednesday. 22,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,133. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.19%.

Institutional Trading of Principal Real Estate Income Fund

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

