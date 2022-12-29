PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI) Short Interest Up 200.0% in December

PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PROOF Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PACI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,684. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. PROOF Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROOF Acquisition Corp I

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PROOF Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in PROOF Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $492,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in PROOF Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $890,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in PROOF Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $4,871,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PROOF Acquisition Corp I

PROOF Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. PROOF Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

