PROS (NYSE:PRO) Shares Gap Up to $23.82

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.82, but opened at $24.50. PROS shares last traded at $24.37, with a volume of 733 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PROS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.58.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $70.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. Research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other PROS news, Director Greg Petersen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,984.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PROS by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PROS by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PROS by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PROS by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

