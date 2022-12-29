ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Trading Down 2.3%

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.73 and last traded at $31.76. 105,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,759,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBT. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth $799,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth $3,420,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,009,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

