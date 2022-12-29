Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the November 30th total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,684,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Protara Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ TARA opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. Protara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $7.15.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.