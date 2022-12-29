Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Down 81.1% in December

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the November 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 804,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Psykey Stock Performance
Shares of Psykey stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. 202,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,711. Psykey has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.
Psykey Company Profile
