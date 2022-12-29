Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Down 81.1% in December

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the November 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 804,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Psykey Stock Performance

Shares of Psykey stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. 202,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,711. Psykey has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

Get Psykey alerts:

Psykey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

Receive News & Ratings for Psykey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psykey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.