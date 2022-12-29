Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) Shares Up 9%

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) shot up 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.64. 755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 29,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Puyi Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62.

Get Puyi alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Puyi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Puyi Company Profile

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, and corporate financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puyi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puyi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.