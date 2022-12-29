QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $6.59 Million

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00010550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $6.59 million and approximately $225,602.04 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $869.06 or 0.05228387 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.96 or 0.00499074 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,915.47 or 0.29572101 BTC.

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 1.75019217 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $242,374.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

